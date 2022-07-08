Like many students who join the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, Amber Tang went from introvert to putting herself out there. Students and proponents attest to the life skills taught in the program, like managing finances and anger while developing leadership skills or spending time volunteering in the community.

“JROTC really gave me a sense of purpose and really helped me explore who I was,” said Tang, a senior at Balboa High School. “JROTC has given me really good memories in high school, and I can’t imagine my high school career without it.”

But the program may not return to her school this fall.

Even though the Army offered to plug a gap in the program’s budget as far back as this past spring, the district hasn’t strayed from plans to cut funding from JROTC.

Faced with JROTC’s uncertain future, students and parent supporters have been rallying to save the cherished—and controversial—program at three schools on the city’s east side.

Yet little more than a month ahead of the new school year, the district has still yet to confirm whether it will accept the military’s funding or nix the program altogether.

Administrators are “exploring the feasibility” of paying an estimated $354,000 in employee benefits that SFUSD didn’t allocate in the 2022-23 school year budget approved last week, district spokesperson Laura Dudnick said. That breaks down to a $121,000 salary and $48,000 in benefits per person.