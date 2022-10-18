Thankfully—both for paying customers and for Blake’s ticket sales—he has figured out how to stay one step ahead of attendees. His secret lies in a tactful combination of humor and a keen awareness of what people actually want out of a show like his: to be genuinely stumped.

“Audiences get smarter every year,” Blake said after a recent performance of The Illusionist, his one-man show at the Palace Theatre in North Beach.

Curtain-raising YouTube reveals, how-to TikTok tutorials and generalized cynicism have gone a long way toward demystifying and undermining Blake’s craft.

In an age where all the world’s information is at our fingertips, magicians like Kevin Blake have to work harder than ever to keep audiences engaged.

“We couldn’t figure anything out, and it blew our minds,” said Kendra Robins, who attended The Illusionist last week with a group that ranged in age from nineteen to ninety-one. All of them left the theater scratching their heads. “He’s a genius.”

Part of Blake’s genius is his decidedly modern methods of misdirection. Rather than dazzling or confusing the crowd with smoke and mirrors, he leans on self-deprecating jokes (“You want to see a grown man pretend he has magic powers?”) and meta themes.

“It's really important that the audience knows that I'm aware of what they are aware of,” he told me.

Blake plays into audience expectations. On the night I saw his show, he made us believe tricks had gone awry before revealing what was “actually” going on. He also used our cynicism against us, teasing us by acknowledging that all of the miraculous things we were seeing had nothing to do with magic.

“You’ll see many miracles,” he said at one point during the performance. “But you’d be a fool to believe them.”