“Before the lead poisoning, I had a really good time,” said Jeffrey Steeno, the school’s gardening teacher.

The Mission District school gated off its courtyard earlier this month after the San Francisco Unified School District found “higher than acceptable” levels of lead and arsenic in the garden soil . Outcry from staff and students led the district to then test the water—and by Tuesday had already found “higher than the accepted levels” of lead in three fountains.

They also make bee-watering stations out of seashells, nibble freshly picked peppers and plant seeds of their own in this wild-by-design garden used for lessons and activities since 2011 at Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8 Community School.

Sugar, food coloring, glitter and other sparkly things: these are the ingredients that kindergartners turn into a “fairy soup” to lure magical visitors to their school garden.

The courtyard closure brought overnight changes at the school. Staff rerouted evacuation plans, brought makeshift garden lessons inside and lost about half of its outdoor space where kids could de-stress.

Before lead forced its closure, the garden stayed busy all day, school staffers told The Standard. Large magnolias and citrus trees grow in its lead-tainted soil along with pomegranates, figs and other trees planted in memory of students and staff who died. Raised beds grow mostly tomatoes but also raspberries, blackberries, mulberries, chard, kale and mustard greens.

The students also take a keen interest in the wildlife around the garden, like the hawks preying on rodents and gophers. One time a hawk snatched a pigeon right out of the air, prompting horror-movie screams from a 7-year-old who Steeno was walking alongside.

“The kids learn a lot of stuff in the garden,” said Steeno, who said some students think he lives there. “City kids don’t have that much opportunity sometimes to have the therapeutic benefits of playing in the dirt. It’s also about encouraging imagination.”

Now, kids say they’re afraid that the garden made them sick.

“They are absolutely heartbroken,” BVHM community school coordinator Nick Chandler said. “It went from the most desired, healthy, healing part of the school to a place that kids are afraid of. This is not something they should have on their minds.”