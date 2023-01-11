All US flights grounded due to FAA computer outage

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all domestic flights on Wednesday morning because of a computer outage.
The agency ordered that all domestic departures be halted until 6 a.m. Pacific Time as it worked to get a system that provides safety information to flight crews back online.
At about 6 a.m., the FAA issued a statement saying that air traffic operations were gradually resuming across the country and that the ground stop had been lifted. The agency is investigating the cause of the system problem.
Flights were resuming at Newark Liberty (EWR) and Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson (ATL) airports because of air traffic congestion at those locations.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Joe Biden was alerted to the issue and had instructed the U.S. Department of Transportation to investigate the cause. The White House said that there was currently no evidence of a cyber attack.