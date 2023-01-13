Mystery as human remains found on Berkeley campus

Human remains were found on UC Berkeley’s campus Tuesday, the university police department confirmed.

The department is now investigating the discovery of a human skeleton in an unused building on campus.

It was discovered at the Clark Kerr Campus, a residential hall complex and event space that is about a mile from the core campus.

The remains are skeletonized, and it is unclear how long they have been there. The department reports there are no cases of missing individuals from the campus community.