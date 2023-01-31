These are San Francisco’s ‘Nepo’ babies

Socialites are a special breed of nepo baby: Their careers tend to bank on their family name, wealth and the ties they share with other elites. Summer Tompkins Walker is no exception. Her mother is one of Hillary Clinton’s best friends, and her parents co-founded the North Face and Esprit. But Tompkins Walker might have a bit of a bone to pick with her late father: Tompkins Walker tried to sue her father’s estate after he cut his kids out of his will and donated his land to create national parks in Chile and Argentina.