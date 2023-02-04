‘A lot of euthanasia’: How a vet shortage impacts animal welfare in San Francisco

In a given year, San Francisco Animal Care and Control (SFACC) will help anywhere from 6,000-9,000 animals. In 2021 and 2022, 1,974 dogs, 2,232 cats and 2,485 other creatures ranging from giant bunnies to domestic pigeons hopped through ACC’s doors.

It’s a tall order. SFACC is the city’s sole municipal shelter—and it runs the entire operation with just two veterinarians.

“Not all the animals that come into the shelter are going to be adoptable, and many of them are coming in with a lot of serious health problems already,” said Dr. Shari O’Neill, chief shelter veterinarian at SFACC. “There is a lot of euthanasia, there are a lot of [treatments] that you just can't do because you're stuck resource wise, and that can wear on you over time.”

By O’Neill’s estimate, SFACC is operating with far fewer doctors and technicians than is actually needed to meet the city’s growing demand for animal care services. Facing nonstop hours, minimal support during procedures and operations, and intense burnout, many vets and vet techs are now choosing to leave the profession altogether.

But SFACC’s staffing problems are not unique, nor does it just affect shelter doctors and technicians. A new survey by the SF Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals indicates that California is in the midst of a severe veterinarian shortage, which has left hundreds of thousands of animals without adequate care across the state.