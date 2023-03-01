‘Human head’ reports stop trains in downtown San Jose

Two reports of a human head on train tracks in Downtown San Jose halted trains for over an hour Wednesday morning, according to law enforcement.

Videos and photos on social media showed the entire Santa Clara Station platform taped off at Second Street near San Fernando Street.

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed two reports of a human head on the tracks were made by members of the public.

The medical examiner and around 12 deputies were dispatched to the scene after 9:30 a.m. but found the remains to be that of an animal, and not human.

"They thought they saw a human head on tracks," said a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office. "It was not a human head, and it appeared to be animal remains according to the medical examiner."

Valley Transportation Authority light rail trains have resumed serviced from the station as of around 11:20 a.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.