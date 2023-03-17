Schmitt is a participant in an ongoing study at Ward 86, Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital’s renowned HIV clinic, that could radicalize treatment for people who struggle the most with the disease. The program could pave the way to expanding access to a cutting-edge HIV treatment for patients nationwide, though for now, it’s pushing the limit past how mainstream officials instruct physicians to use it.

That all changed for the 68-year-old Diamond Heights resident last year. He was able to put the pills behind him thanks to a new treatment: bimonthly injections.

Schmitt needed to take his medication every single night at exactly 11 p.m. Diagnosed with HIV in 1995, missing a dose could make it easier for the virus to change form, causing the medication to stop working.

Robert Schmitt was forced to leave his friends and head back to his San Francisco home early and alone one New Year's Eve, all because he had forgotten to bring his pill.

A New Evolution in HIV Treatment

Dr. Monica Gandhi, the clinic’s 54-year-old medical director, says that when she first arrived in San Francisco as a medical intern in 1996, the city was the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S. That year, a fundamentally life-altering new highly active antiretroviral treatment came out.

“I literally saw the first half of my year, people, sadly, dying. And then I saw people almost rise from the dead by the second half of the year,” Gandhi said. “It was that transformational.”

Then, she spent more than a decade helping her patients manage through the significant side effects the drugs caused. But over time, the medications got better and better. Eventually, researchers developed a daily pill regimen that is so effective that, when taken properly, it can reduce the amount of virus a person has in their body—their viral load—down to an undetectable level that cannot be sexually transmitted, even during unprotected sex.

“And it should be really easy,” said Gandhi, who has led Ward 86 since 2014. “HIV, in a way, should not even be a problem any more.”

But there’s a crucial downside to daily pills.

Many people living with HIV suffer from homelessness, chronic mental illness, substance use disorder or a combination of all three.