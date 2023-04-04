UPDATE 7:52 a.m.: All lanes of westbound I-80 in Vacaville have reopened, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were shut down early Tuesday following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to a 4:53 a.m. report of a pedestrian hit at least once on the westbound highway east of the Davis Street off-ramp.