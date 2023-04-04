Skip to main content
Pedestrian killed on I-80W early Tuesday morning

Yellow police tape stretches across a distant scene and warns viewers not to cross its path
Police tape | Adobe Stock | Source: Adobe Stock
By Matt SchwerhaBay City News

UPDATE 7:52 a.m.: All lanes of westbound I-80 in Vacaville have reopened, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were shut down early Tuesday following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to a 4:53 a.m. report of a pedestrian hit at least once on the westbound highway east of the Davis Street off-ramp.

The CHP closed all westbound lanes at 5:05 a.m. At 6:26 a.m., lane one reopened, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Matt Schwerha can be reached at matthew@sfstandard.com

