‘Credible threat’ forces California lawmakers to cancel, work elsewhere

A "credible threat" forced California's Assembly to cancel its Thursday session while senators evacuated to work in a new location, officials said.

State senators and their staff members were notified about the threat involving the building in an email from Senate Secretary Erika Contreras.

"The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has notified the Senate of a threat they consider to be credible involving the Capitol," Contreras wrote. "The CHP and security partners are present in higher numbers in the Capitol area, and are alert of the situation."

The Assembly canceled its session, said John Ferrera, chief of staff for Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry. Staffers were told to "remain situationally aware and report any suspicious activity," said a memo from Chief Administrative Officer Lia Lopez.

The California Highway Patrol, which serves as the state police, did not provide more details when reached by the Associated Press.

At the Capitol on Thursday, business appeared to go on as usual, with a rally taking place outside and people walking around the park that surrounds the building. Members of the public were still allowed to enter the building and a group of schoolchildren was taking a tour.