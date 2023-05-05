One person was shot Friday near the Van Ness Muni Metro station in Downtown San Francisco during afternoon rush hour, prompting the closure of one entrance to the station.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said shortly before 5 p.m. that the southeast entrance of the station, just a few blocks south of City Hall, was closed but that service continued to run at the station.

SF Police Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani said on Twitter that a suspect shot one person just after 4 p.m. near the station. He said that the department had no details to release on the victim’s condition. It was unclear if a suspect had been detained.

Vaswani subsequently noted that the victim was 30 years old and had thus far survived their injuries.