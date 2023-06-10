‘U-pick’ fruit near the Bay Area is ripe for the picking

But you don’t have to drive an hour to pick your own fruit—or limit your picking to summer. Cloverfield Organic Farm is nestled in the hills of El Sobrante, within minutes of the bay just north of Richmond.

Farmer Susan Truscott said she expects her farm’s harvest to be reduced this year because the stone fruit trees were blooming when it was too cold and rainy for the bees to pollinate the flowers. But she has a variety of u-pick produce available all year long, as well as raw honey, dried herbs and seeds. The website reads, “If the ‘open’ sign is out, please drive on down and we will give you a tour and tell you what is ready for 'the pickin’.”