San Francisco tech bros host testosterone-testing parties—is it junk science?

On a Saturday morning in August, Tang gathered a group of men interested in their health and “biohacking.” From an apartment in San Francisco’s Marina neighborhood, complete with a weightlifting setup and a tapestry of what appeared to be a Greek god, the men—in their early 20s to their early 40s—discussed testosterone and how people could naturally raise their levels. Tang had hired a phlebotomist, who drew vials of blood from guests to test their hormone levels.

The “T” stands for testosterone, and entrepreneur Jeff Tang says he’s on a mission with his startup, T-Party, to raise awareness about men’s health issues: Namely, studies say men today generally have less testosterone compared with previous generations of men. Tang said he has personally taken 20 testosterone tests in four months.

There’s a startup for everything these days, and this one hosts “T-Parties”—but there’s no hot water, scones or Earl Grey involved.

It wasn’t just blood drawing and smoked salmon at the San Francisco T-Party. On the patio, several men in board shorts—including Dunteman—hopped into a barrel of ice water to huff and puff through two minutes of freezing pain, all in the name of reducing muscle soreness and (potentially) boosting testosterone levels. In the kitchen, a breakfast spread and matcha tea welcomed attendees who chatted about their startup ventures and swapped notes about their testosterone journeys.

Low testosterone can be caused by excessive drinking, drug use, poor diet and too many cardio workouts, according to experts.

“Man, I’m a founder, I’m stressed and I’m not at a high point in terms of mental health,” said attendee Erik Dunteman, who said he hadn’t thought about testosterone until the party. “I roll out of bed, and I just hurt. I’m like, ‘God, this is ass, I’m 27 and I should feel better.’ This is the first step in trying to figure things out.”

At the San Francisco T-Party, blood draws ranged from $100 for a basic testosterone panel to upward of $400 for a more comprehensive blood panel, including a physician consult. The company hosts men’s wellness parties where testosterone levels are checked.

Already, T-Party founder Tang said he has tested blood for dozens of men at three different events: first in Colombia, then in New York City and most recently in tech haven San Francisco. Tang has no scientific credentials but says his research into hormone testing introduced him to physicians, wellness experts and genderqueer individuals who have focused on hormones as part of their transitioning journeys.

Tang himself claims he was able to raise his T levels naturally through regular testing and healthy habits, such as weight lifting and dieting. He says his levels are now above 1,000 nanograms per deciliter (ng/dL). The healthy testosterone range for men falls between 300 and 1,000 ng/dL , according to urology experts.

‘Astrology for Dudes’

Testosterone declines naturally as people age, but some experts say that T levels today are declining faster and more severely . The issue has been brought up in high-profile news coverage —dubbed the “manopause”—and a growing number of men have turned to supplements and hormone injections. The global testosterone replacement therapy market is expected to grow from $1.75 billion in 2022 to $1.85 billion in 2023, according to a May market research study .

“Most of the information is junk—gym bros trying to sell you supplements or doctors trying to sell you hormone injections and prescription medication,” Tang said. “If you make it easy to get blood tests, and you provide interesting information that's not totally ‘bro-science,’ then people like it.”

Tang wants men to reduce dependence on pills or supplements, and introduce a “natural” approach that includes practicing healthy habits can that can help raise testosterone levels.

“My dad is a doctor, so at a young age I got my blood tested every six months,” said Shayan Guha, co-founder of sales startup Avocado. “I always had elevated cholesterol, so I’ve monitored that—it’s related to testosterone.” Guha said he has almost doubled his T levels since he started getting tested.

Tang admits the optics of his startup are funny, calling his approach “astrology for dudes” and throwing around the phrase “going natty”—a reference to his natural approach—more than a few times.

T-Party guests insist their testosterone testing interests are less rooted in “toxic masculinity” and more about the desire to talk openly about men’s health. In the handful of parties Tang has hosted, he said he’s facilitated conversations about semen retention, aggression, hormone imbalances and men’s reproductive health.