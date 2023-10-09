President Joe Biden said Monday that at least 11 American citizens were killed in the weekend Hamas attacks on Israel, and others may have been taken hostage by the militant group.

The death toll could increase as U.S. officials say an undetermined number of American citizens remain missing and unaccounted for.

"We also know that American citizens still remain unaccounted for, and we are working with Israeli officials to obtain more information as to their whereabouts," Biden said. "My heart goes out to every family impacted by the horrible events of the past few days. The pain these families have endured, the enormity of their loss, and the agony of those still awaiting information is unfathomable.



The president added that U.S. officials believe it is likely that American citizens may be among those being held by Hamas.

"I have directed my team to work with their Israeli counterparts on every aspect of the hostage crisis, including sharing intelligence and deploying experts from across the United States government to consult with and advise Israeli counterparts on hostage recovery efforts," Biden said.

The State Department is in touch with families of those confirmed dead "and providing all appropriate consular assistance," said spokesman Matthew Miller.

The names of the Americans who died have not been released.