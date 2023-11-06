Thousands of visitors are expected to pack Grant Avenue in San Francisco’s Chinatown this Friday and Saturday as the city’s latest night market opens ahead of next week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The Chinatown night market, built on the momentum of the moon festival pilot program and the highly successful Sunset Night Market, both of which happened in September. It aims to showcase Chinatown’s food scene and its thriving culture—especially for an audience of international travelers coming into the city in droves.