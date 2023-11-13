Asked about the timing of the performance during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco, Cavanagh said that the troupe is "here to celebrate public art in San Francisco. Bandaloop is a celebrated hero of the Bay Area's arts community.

"We've performed in many locations for many events, from mayors to governors," he added. "That leaders may see what we're up to up here is wonderful. That's up to others and folks that invited us to perform. My job is to make sure we have a safe performance on this wall, that dancers are able to lift up the message of hope."