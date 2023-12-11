San Francisco prosecutors backtracked on plans Monday to put a former official on the stand in the trial of his attacker after a key ruling would have opened him up to questioning by the defense about potentially damning conduct.

Don Carmignani, 54, was called to testify as a witness for the District Attorney’s Office against Garrett Doty, the 25-year-old homeless man who is facing assault and battery charges for beating him with a metal pipe in the Marina District in April. The judge had gone as far as to threaten Carmignani with arrest if he did not show up to testify.

But when Carmignani, a local businessman and San Francisco native who briefly served on the Fire Commission, showed up to the Hall of Justice on Monday, he was turned away by the prosecutor on the case.

The decision came after San Francisco Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ross ruled Friday that the public defender on the case, Kleigh Hathaway, could question Carmignani about a series of bear spray attacks that Hathaway claims he committed against homeless people, including her client.

Previously, Ross had decided that Hathaway would only be allowed to question Carmignani about two of the incidents in which she had witnesses who could identify Carmignani as the assailant, Hathaway said.