Michael Barba is a senior reporter covering criminal justice and corruption. Since joining The Standard in 2021, his investigative reporting has changed San Francisco law, reshaped elections and preceded the resignation of a city official. Barba was honored with the 2022 Journalist of the Year award by the Northern California chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former journalist for the San Francisco Examiner, a graduate of San Francisco State University and a Los Angeles native.