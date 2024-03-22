Frank Chiu walked away from his job as San Francisco’s first director of the Department of Building Inspection nearly 20 years ago.

Since then, he has worked as a permit consultant on construction projects that his brother—and two nephews—later inspected in their roles as city building inspectors, raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest in a department that has been dogged by ethical issues.

Chiu, 66, and his son, Chris, work with contractors and architects who renovate offices in downtown high-rises. He helps them save time and money by ensuring that their building plans comply with the city’s notoriously complex codes. Chiu says his job getting the permits is done by the time his family members inspect the construction work on the projects. But outside observers say the situation creates at least the appearance of a conflict of interest.

“The major problem with the relationship among the relatives is we can't know if the public interest is actually being attended to as opposed to the private and perhaps the financial interest of the [consultant],” said John Pelissero, director of government ethics at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University.

Since the beginning of 2021, Chiu has disclosed receiving $53,000 from three different companies for his work as a consultant on permits or at building addresses that his relatives inspected, according to city ethics filings and building inspection records reviewed by The Standard.