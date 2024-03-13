Nearly three decades after Harlan Kelly first walked into the office of Mayor Willie Brown and introduced himself in 1996, his rise and fall from the highest levels of San Francisco city government is complete.

But he still enjoys support from the political power broker.

Brown is among the more than six dozen people who wrote letters of support for Kelly, the former general manager of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, ahead of his sentencing by a federal judge next Monday.

Kelly, whose career took off under Brown, stepped down in 2020 after federal prosecutors accused him of taking bribes. He was convicted by a jury last summer of participating in a long-running corruption scheme and could now face as many as 15 years in prison, though prosecutors are seeking a lesser sentence.