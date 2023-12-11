A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in a San Francisco grocery store parking lot near Downtown in the city's SoMa neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said.

Authorities said the fatal collision occurred around 2:50 p.m. at the Rainbow Grocery Cooperative located at 1745 Folsom St. Officers and paramedics administered emergency medical aid to the person, who was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.

Authorities said the driver struck multiple vehicles during the incident, though the person stayed with their vehicle at the scene afterward and was cooperating with the investigation.

They added that drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the collision.

Carolyn Keddy, a board member for Rainbow Grocery, confirmed that the fatal collision took place in the store's lot.

"We’re shaken up, but we're doing OK," Keddy told The Standard.

She declined to comment further.

As of the end of October, the most recent data available, 21 traffic deaths had occurred in San Francisco in 2023. In 2022, the city saw a total of 39 fatal crashes—the most recorded since officials began collecting data in 2014 for San Francisco's Vision Zero project, which aims to end traffic deaths citywide.