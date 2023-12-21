With the Olympics in Paris, the Euro soccer championship in Germany and the EuroGames LGBTQ+ meet in Vienna, sports lovers are dying to get to Europe in summer 2024. Luckily, there are plenty of affordable round-trips still available from SFO in July 2024, including fares like $702 to Barcelona on American, $779 to Copenhagen on British Airways and $876 to either London or Paris on Air Transat.