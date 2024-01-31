North of Market Street, the zone would extend through the Financial District to Broadway and run from the Embarcadero in the east to Powell Street in the west. South of Market, the area-wide ban would stretch to the Mission Creek Channel and from the Embarcadero to 12th Street.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) sent a proposal that would bar the practice across Downtown to an internal city committee. If adopted, the new policy would add no-turn-on-red restrictions at about 200 intersections, according to a copy of the proposal obtained by The Standard.

Turning right on a red light might soon be illegal across San Francisco’s Downtown if the city’s traffic agency has its way.

Right now, an internal city transportation advisory committee with representatives from the public works, police, fire and planning departments is set to vet SFMTA’s downtown no-turn-on-red proposal. The transportation agency hopes to receive approval to present the proposal at a public hearing in March, according to spokesperson Michael Roccaforte.

The fire department needs to approve the project, according to Roccaforte.

The fire department is evaluating this proposal to determine the potential impact on its response time and public safety, as this change could restrict the movement of traffic, Deputy Chief Darius Luttropp and Fire Marshall Ken Cofflin said in a joint statement.

The proposal is the latest major step in San Francisco’s Vision Zero initiative, which aims to eliminate traffic deaths in the city. Despite a decade of work, traffic fatalities in the city have not dropped significantly since the goal was first set in 2014.

Transportation advocates see barring turning right on red as a key safety measure. Marta Lindsey, Walk San Francisco communications director, celebrated the Downtown proposal, saying the policy is a simple, cheap way to reduce conflict at intersections.

“That part of the city has a very high concentration of high-injury intersections,” she said. “If you’re picking where to put no turn on red, you want to put it at these most dangerous intersections.”