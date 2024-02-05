In a star-studded show that included Drake, Kevin Hart and the world’s “most famous soccer mom,” Kim Kardashian, FIFA revealed its schedule for the 2026 World Cup.

The San Francisco Bay Area, one of 16 locations across North America chosen to host soccer matches for the tournament, will get a total of six games, world soccer’s governing body announced on Sunday.

When the tournament arrives in the region that summer, the games will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The venue will host five games in the group stage and one elimination game in the Round of 32.

This will be the first World Cup since FIFA expanded the competition from 32 to 48 nations and the first time that games will be hosted in the United States since 1994. During that event, Stanford Stadium was used as a match venue.

Despite a record 72 matches to be played during the group stage between June 11-27, the U.S. Men’s National Team opted not to play any games in the Bay Area.

Instead, the team has chosen to take the field at the newly constructed SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles twice, as well as play one game at Lumen Field in Seattle. However, that doesn’t mean Levi’s Stadium is completely out of the picture. Should the U.S. make it out of their group, they could play a do-or-die game there on July 1.

“This event generates global fandom, viewership and visitors unlike any other,” Bay Area Host Committee President and CEO Zaileen Janmohamed said in a statement. “We believe that hosting these matches will have an unprecedented tangible and intangible positive impact on the Bay Area, and we can’t wait to bring this to life for the Bay in 2026.”