A pedestrian was killed by a driver in a hit-and-run in San Francisco's SoMa early Thursday morning, authorities said.
San Francisco police say officers responded within three minutes to a 4:54 a.m. call reporting the collision on Sixth Street between Bryant and Brannan streets. When officers arrived, they found a person suffering from life-threatening injuries.
A post to the Citizen crime reporting app showed police blocking the intersection to traffic.
Despite measures by first responders, the pedestrian was pronounced dead.
Their identity was not immediately available, pending next-of-kin notification by the Chief Medical Examiner's Office.
Investigators are processing the scene and gathering evidence of the incident after the vehicle fled. Police did not share a description of the suspect vehicle.
The death is the city's second pedestrian fatality of the year following a Jan. 31 collision where a minivan struck a 63-year-old man at Arguello Boulevard and Fulton Street near Golden Gate Park.