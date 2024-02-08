A post to the Citizen crime reporting app showed police blocking the intersection to traffic.

San Francisco police say officers responded within three minutes to a 4:54 a.m. call reporting the collision on Sixth Street between Bryant and Brannan streets. When officers arrived, they found a person suffering from life-threatening injuries.

A pedestrian was killed by a driver in a hit-and-run in San Francisco's SoMa early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Despite measures by first responders, the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

Their identity was not immediately available, pending next-of-kin notification by the Chief Medical Examiner's Office.

Investigators are processing the scene and gathering evidence of the incident after the vehicle fled. Police did not share a description of the suspect vehicle.