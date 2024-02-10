A 37-year-old man who worked as a janitor in a park in Pleasant Hill was found stabbed to death in the parking lot there early Saturday morning, authorities said.
Police said Santiago Jacobo, of Pittsburg, was discovered by his wife after she became worried when her husband failed to return home after his late-night shift at Pleasant Hill Park, said Pleasant Hill Police Capt. Matt Kristic.
Police said in a social media post that officers had found Jacobo lying unresponsive with multiple stab wounds in the lot near the park at 147 Gregory Lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene.