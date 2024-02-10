Skip to main content
Man found stabbed to death in East Bay park where he worked

Crime scene police tape is visible across an image with shadowy figures in an interior doorway.
Police said a 37-year-old park janitor was found stabbed to death early Saturday. | Source: Adobe Stock
By Rachel Scheier

A 37-year-old man who worked as a janitor in a park in Pleasant Hill was found stabbed to death in the parking lot there early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Police said Santiago Jacobo, of Pittsburg, was discovered by his wife after she became worried when her husband failed to return home after his late-night shift at Pleasant Hill Park, said Pleasant Hill Police Capt. Matt Kristic.

Police said in a social media post that officers had found Jacobo lying unresponsive with multiple stab wounds in the lot near the park at 147 Gregory Lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rachel Scheier can be reached at rscheier@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

CrimeEast BayNewsParksStabbings