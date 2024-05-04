Gallery of 8 photos

A door, plastic bins, shopping bags and other garbage are strewn around the street at 1900-1908 Newcomb Ave. on Sept. 18, 2023. | Source: Courtesy Department of Public Works

Framed pictures, bins, garbage bags and other refuse sit on the sidewalk at 695-697 42nd Ave. on Feb. 1. | Source: Courtesy Department of Public Works

Trahs is piled on the sidewalk at 1232-1282 42nd Ave. on Oct. 10, 2023. | Source: Courtesy Department of Public Works

A shelf, coffee cups and spoiled food are strewn around the sidewalk at 1559 Oakdale Ave. on Aug. 25, 2023. | Source: Courtesy Department of Public Works

Empty cardboard boxes and other refuse line a wall at 895 O’Farrell St. on Nov. 21, 2023. | Source: Courtesy Department of Public Works

Empty cardboard boxes and other refuse fill the sidewalk at 801 Geary St. on March 4. | Source: Courtesy Department of Public Works

Empty cardboard boxes, rotting food, beer boxes and other refuse are stacked on the corner at 795 Geary St. on Feb. 5. | Source: Courtesy Department of Public Works