According to LaBounty, the house’s resuscitation was made possible by reducing the staff—four employees of SF Heritage were let go last year—and by filling in the gaps with a fleet of volunteers.

“A lot of people stepped up to help out when they heard we were in trouble,” he said. The help has come in both an increase in donations and a league of docents in place to lead tours of the historic home. Because of the reduced expenses, LaBounty said, SF Heritage will finish the year in the black.