Two new buildings set to replace a North Beach parking garage could bring more than 70 new market-rate apartments to the neighborhood—and no on-site car parking, according to a preliminary proposal filed with San Francisco city planners.

The architects on the project, Ian Birchall + Associates, drew up plans for both buildings at 425 Broadway to be about 65 feet tall, with a six-story building over a basement space facing Broadway paired with an eight-story building facing Montgomery Street. The buildings would be about 20 feet taller than adjoining buildings.

The site, owned by San Jose-based Montgomery Place LLC, is currently occupied by a 144-space, two-level parking garage and Zipcar lot. Its neighbors include the Fondue Chinoise and Paris Pizza & Grill restaurants, the Broadway Studios event venue, the Monroe SF nightclub and a clothing store. Montgomery Place did not respond to The Standard’s request for comment. Birchall declined to comment when reached by The Standard.

Felicity Torrecillas, who owns Felicity's Fetiche lingerie shop just across from the site, said the proposal would create a parking headache for the shops in the area.