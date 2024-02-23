Chiang, who lived in San Francisco for over a decade before moving back to Taipei in 2017, directed the 19-minute "Island in Between." Co-published with the New York Times , the film focuses on Kinmen Island, which is under Taiwan's control but is geographically closer to mainland China.

Two Taiwanese American film directors, Leo Chiang and Sean Wang, both with strong ties to the San Francisco Bay Area, are nominated for the best documentary short category at this year's Academy Awards.

This year’s Academy Awards may have some Taiwanese moments, building on last year’s big win for the Asian American community as Everything Everywhere All at Once received multiple major awards.

Wang's 17-minute "Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó (奶奶跟外婆)," a Chinese-language Disney+ film, offers an intimate look at the sisterhood between his paternal and maternal grandmothers, who live in the South Bay, where Wang was born and raised. Both grandmas speak Mandarin.

"It's incredible, and it makes me happy to have two Taiwanese films nominated," Chiang told The Standard in Mandarin. "The Oscars haven't had Taiwan stories for a long time."

The two films are drastically different. Chiang wanted to tell a Taiwan story to international audiences and decided to touch on one of the most sensitive geopolitical topics in Asia.