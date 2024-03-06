San Francisco police said officers were investigating a fatal stabbing Tuesday night in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood as a homicide.
Police responded to a report of shots fired on Hyde Street between Golden Gate Avenue and Turk Street just after 8:30 p.m., according to city dispatch records.
When officers from the department's Tenderloin Station arrived, they found a man lying on the ground, suffering from multiple stab wounds, the San Francisco Police Department said.
Officers began emergency life-saving measures and called paramedics, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.
Police did not provide additional details about the victim, a potential suspect or what led up to the stabbing. No arrests have been made.
A representative for the San Francisco Chief Medical Examiner's Office told The Standard on Wednesday that it had no information to provide about the incident.
As of Wednesday, four people have been killed in San Francisco so far this year, according an analysis by The Standard. A fifth person was killed in a DUI crash on the Bay Bridge in January.