San Francisco police said officers were investigating a fatal stabbing Tuesday night in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood as a homicide.

Police responded to a report of shots fired on Hyde Street between Golden Gate Avenue and Turk Street just after 8:30 p.m., according to city dispatch records.

When officers from the department's Tenderloin Station arrived, they found a man lying on the ground, suffering from multiple stab wounds, the San Francisco Police Department said.

Officers began emergency life-saving measures and called paramedics, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Police did not provide additional details about the victim, a potential suspect or what led up to the stabbing. No arrests have been made.

A representative for the San Francisco Chief Medical Examiner's Office told The Standard on Wednesday that it had no information to provide about the incident.