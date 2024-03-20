The enormous Ferris wheel towering over Fisherman’s Wharf will see its license expire at the end of April—and now Mayor London Breed is pushing for it to stay spinning an extra 18 months in a bid to boost tourism.

The 150-foot-tall structure was situated in Golden Gate Park for about three years before being relocated because of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Its installation at the edge of the bay comes as the tourist hot spot has experienced significant financial troubles since the pandemic, with several long-standing restaurants closing last year over nonpayment of rent.

Breed said Tuesday that keeping the amusement park attraction on the waterfront would help keep visitors coming.

Since its installation at Fisherman’s Wharf, the Ferris wheel has drawn over 90,000 riders, which is double the number compared with the same period in 2022, when the wheel was still in the park, according to city officials.

Between November and February, the Port of San Francisco made $109,689 in rent plus its slice of the ridership revenues, according to spokesperson Eric Young. During that same period, its operator, SkyStar, made $1.58 million, Young said.