Groping arrest on SFO-bound flight the latest in United Airlines incidents

A Sacramento man was arrested and charged Monday with abusive sexual contact of another passenger during a San Francisco International Airport-bound flight earlier this year, federal authorities said.

Rajesh Kumar Kapoor, 56, was indicted March 13 on one count of abusive sexual contact. He is accused of touching a passenger's breasts and inner thigh without permission aboard United Flight 892 from South Korea to San Francisco on Jan. 16, according to the indictment.

According to Flightradar24 data, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner made its scheduled 6 p.m. local time departure from Seoul's Incheon International Airport at 6:08 p.m., and landed at SFO at 11:09 a.m. local time ahead of its scheduled 11:35 a.m. arrival time.

Kapoor made an initial court appearance Monday before a federal magistrate judge in San Francisco and was released pending trial. His next court date is a May 9 status conference before a U.S. district judge.

If convicted, Kapoor faces up to two years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The charges were announced by U.S. Attorney Ismail Ramsey and FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp. A federal prosecutor is handling the case stemming from an FBI investigation. An indictment is not evidence of guilt. Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.