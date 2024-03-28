Garcia then led police on a pursuit across the city and over the Bay Bridge into the East Bay, throwing another pipe bomb in San Francisco. The chase ended in Martinez when Garcia's vehicle became disabled.

On Oct. 29, 2023, Garcia attended a mass at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in San Francisco. He confronted and assaulted a parishioner before fleeing in a car as police arrived. When officers tried to pull him over, Garcia tossed a pipe bomb strapped to a gasoline bottle at them, prosecutors said.

Daniel Garcia, 42, was found guilty by a jury of three counts of detonating an explosive device with intent to injure, four counts of possession of an explosive device, and one count of evading an officer with willful disregard for people or property.

A Concord man was convicted Thursday of detonating explosives and leading police on a high-speed chase from San Francisco to the East Bay last October, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said.

'How many GTA stars do you think I had?'

According to a statement from the District Attorney's Office, a third pipe bomb strapped to a 40-ounce gasoline-filled bottle was found in his vehicle, and Garcia told officers he was trying to get home to barricade himself inside with the bottle.

“How many GTA stars do you think I had?” Garcia told officers, referring to the Grand Theft Auto video game, where players earn stars based on threat levels and how many police officers chase them.

Investigators found materials to make the pipe bombs at Garcia's Concord home, where he allegedly assembled the devices days earlier. Garcia admitted at trial to building the bombs at his home three days before.

"Mr. Garcia time and again placed civilians and law enforcement in danger by choosing to construct dangerous explosive devices, transport them to San Francisco, and then explode them on city streets, not to mention assaulting an innocent man while he prayed in church," Assistant District Attorney Edward Mario, who prosecuted the case, said in a statement.

“Mr. Garcia has shown no remorse for his actions, but the jury’s verdict ensures that he will face accountability for his unprompted violent and reckless behavior."