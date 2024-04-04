Sometimes food looks photo-friendly and good on the ’gram but doesn’t always deliver on flavor. The lasagnette at Collina does both. The Californian-Italian restaurant opened in Nob Hill at the end of last September and comes care of the same family behind Seven Hills, which is now located a few blocks away on Hyde (Collina is housed in the original Seven Hills location). The lasagnette has been on the menu since the day the restaurant opened, and for good reason.