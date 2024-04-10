A rescue team is searching for a missing whale entangled in a fishing net off the Northern California coast after a satellite tag officials were using to track the mammal fell off.

The 30-foot-long gray whale was last seen near Thornton State Beach in Daly City, just south of San Francisco, on Tuesday. The animal has been making its way up the coast after it was first spotted near Laguna Beach on March 22 with a gill net attached to its tail.

Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries, Marine Mammal Center and California Department of Fish and Wildlife have been tracking it ever since with the tag that they placed on the net after they were unable to free it in Southern California.

But the tracker stopped responding several days ago. Then, on Tuesday, when the team spotted the whale again, officials discovered the tracker was no longer attached.