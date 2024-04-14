Photos: A father-daughter dance shows off a neighborhood’s pride

Amid the sartorial splendor, there was time for chicken wings, lasagna, salads and lemon and chocolate cakes, thanks to catering service Dixson Delights and the Bayview YMCA.

Dads came through in fresh haircuts, velvet blazers and Hawaiian prints, and daughters glided in princess gowns alongside proud family and community members during an afternoon and evening of joyful moments.

The Bayview Opera House Ruth Williams Memorial Theater virtually glowed Sunday with the power of community, the importance of family and the enduring love between generations.

“I'm a proud father,” Hudson said. Inside, the Ruth Williams Opera House came alive with the sounds of music and laughter. A dance competition to the sounds of Beyoncé's cover of Frankie Beverly and Maze’s “Before I Let Go,” Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang” and 310babii’s “Soak City (Do It)” saw a long line of dancers pulling shapes and strutting down the opera house’s center aisle.

Gary Hudson was similarly pleased with the event’s ambiance. Accompanied by his daughter, Shantay Jackson, and her 8-year-old daughter, Dallas Jackson, Hudson posed for photos.

Asked what he was looking forward to, Pye held Eva’s hand and smiled broadly before gesturing toward the opera house. “We celebrate with each other. It's a beautiful thing to be out here with our kids,” he said.

Local members of the community who were honored for playing positive roles included humanitarian award recipient Roosevelt Pye, who brought his daughter Eva, age 5, out for her first daddy-daughter dance.

Paul Bellazain, a father of two daughters plus a son, has extensive experience in organizing community events. He co-founded Batters Up Guns Down, a grassroots anti-violence softball league that's become a beloved tradition over the past four years, drawing families from all over the Bay Area to the Gilman Playground, a designated "safe zone," thanks to team members and volunteers.

Mike Brown, who accompanied his daughter Emiliana Brown, 7, beamed down at her while the phones and cameras clicked. “I wanted to show her what a real date feels like, so when she get a chance to go on one when she is older, she knows how she's supposed to be treated," he said.

"I work with kids, so I see a lot of daughters that don't have their dads and I see how it affects them," he said.

Darnell Waters, a behavioral specialist at an Oakland elementary school, brought his 6-year-old twin daughters, Da’Sauni and Da’Zauri, to Sunday’s event after someone sent him a flyer.

Bellazain told The Standard he conceived of the father-daughter event after attending a similar dance years ago. Recognizing the importance of this dad-daughter connection, Bellazain set out to bring the experience to his neighborhood.

He made sure that every detail was carefully considered, from providing fancy attire for those who might not have it to offering light refreshments and security to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all. Judging by the several hundred-strong crowd, the effort was a success.

But Bellazain added, "If just one person comes and has a good time, it will be a success for me."

“This is special because we are really welcoming the neighborhood," said Bayview Opera House executive director Theo Ellington.