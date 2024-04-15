Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price will become the latest Bay Area prosecutor to face a recall election, the Registrar of Voters announced Monday.
The movement to unseat her, Save Alameda for Everyone (SAFE): Recall DA Price, managed to collect 74,757 valid signatures, announced the county election office in a press release. Her opponents needed at least 73,195 to go forward with the recall election.
The effort to remove Price comes amid rising concerns about crime, particularly in Oakland, the largest city under her watch, although defenders argue that the high-profile break-ins and shootings that have become notorious in some parts of The Town preceded her tenure.
The drive to recall a Alameda County's top law enforcement officer mirrors the ousting of progressive top prosecutor Chesa Boudin in 2022.
Price became Alameda County’s first Black district attorney after a closely watched race in which she successfully campaigned against the status quo and on a reduction in incarceration.
Price has reopened investigations into officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths, moves that some applauded as long overdue criminal justice reform. In other circles such moves spurred fear and anger toward the new DA.
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors will consider the petition to recall the DA at its next regular meeting on April 30, the registrar’s office said.