A churchgoer was stabbed by a knife-wielding man outside a North Beach church Sunday afternoon, according to Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who said he was briefed about the incident by police.

In a statement Monday, Peskin said that police told him the victim was attending a mass at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church when the suspect started yelling and being rude. When the victim tried to get him to leave, the suspect stabbed him in the leg. A witness held the suspect down until officers could arrest the man.

Peskin said the suspect was taken into custody, and the victim was scheduled to be released from the hospital when he checked in on Sunday night. The supervisor added that he planned to visit the victim later on Monday with the police captain.

The San Francisco Police Department said in a statement that officers responded to Filbert Street between Powell and Stockton streets for a stabbing report. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound and gave him aid.