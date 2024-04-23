A prisoner briefly escaped from a cell at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital Tuesday morning, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were guarding an inmate in a cell at the hospital when the prisoner was able to clamber up through a ceiling on the seventh-floor jail ward and escape at 9:45 a.m., a source in the San Francisco Sheriff's Office with knowledge of the incident said.

The prisoner was detained by around 10:21 a.m., a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said. Who confirmed the prisoner was not in their cell when deputies checked at 9:45 a.m.

"Based on the quick actions of the deputies assigned to this unit, they were able to thwart any possible escape by immediately locating the suspect within a secure area of the facility, where he eventually surrendered peacefully," the spokesperson said. "The incarcerated person did not escape custody at any time."