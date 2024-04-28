By law, pilots must be aboard ships 750 gross tons and over that travel the San Francisco and Monterey bays and tributaries to Stockton and Sacramento. They use local knowledge to guide nearly 8,000 ships a year from faraway lands through narrow channels and ever-changing currents, negotiating ship traffic and dodging pylons, bridges and cable crossings—at any time of day or night, during all manner of weather.

Pilots are particularly crucial for navigating the San Francisco Bar—for which they’re named. It’s a horseshoe-shaped area of shallow water created by sediment deposited by outflow from the Sierras. It’s regularly dredged to keep its channels open for shipping lines. Yet, once every so often, the bar presents so much danger during heavy weather that the authorities close it to vessel traffic altogether. When this happens, big ships must sit outside the bay and wait until the coast is clear to move into the channel and on to their final destination.