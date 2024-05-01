Chants of “free free Palestine,” and the pro-labor slogan, “Si se puede” (“Yes, we can”), rang out in the streets Wednesday as hundreds of May Day protesters marched through the Mission calling for workers’ rights and an end to the war in Gaza or resistance to Israel's occupation.

The San Francisco march from the 24th Street Mission BART Station to City Hall echoed demonstrations that took place around the Bay Area Wednesday, as the annual tribute to workers melded with a raucous pro-Palestinian movement that’s erupted on college campuses around the country. Local union members stressed what they called the common struggle for human and workers’ rights around the globe.