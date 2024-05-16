An unknown man in a van snatched an 11-year-old Black boy from a Noe Valley street Wednesday afternoon, police said.

According to San Francisco police, the boy was walking to a bus stop on Noe Street between 25th and Clipper streets around 2:15 p.m. when a white man in a van approached.

Police said the man pushed the boy into the van, but the boy was able to fight off the suspect. After getting out of the van, the boy walked to the intersection of 20th and Mission streets, police said.

The suspect fled the scene in the van.

No weapon was used, and the victim was not injured, police said. No arrests have been made.