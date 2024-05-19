Skip to main content
Photos: Thousands pack San Francisco streets for Bay to Breakers race day

Runners cross a foot race finish line with jubilant shouts and joyfully gestures
Runners cross the finish line at the Bay to Breakers race Sunday. The annual race and fun run draws a community of costumed competitors to downtown San Francisco and west through the city to the Great Highway by Ocean Beach. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
By George Kelly

Colorful costumes, loud cheers and crushed tortillas marked the start of San Francisco's zany Bay to Breakers footrace Sunday as thousands of runners surged off the starting line in a flurry of dizzying forward motion.

Participants—dressed as everything from cowboys to hot dogs with condiments—hit the streets early, with some donning race-issued pink T-shirts featuring the city's iconic Painted Ladies houses. Others went all out in cartoon, comic book or spotted cow costumes and helmets.

The runners surged off the starting line in a flurry of colorful fabric and loud cheering, pounding hundreds of tossed tortillas into the tarmac beneath their feet.

While transit agencies worked to help others arrive on time or re-route for errands and commitments with as few hassles as possible, other organizations urged city visitors to allow extra time to attend events along heavily trafficked corridors while another offered wise counsel on the evergreen importance of hydration.

From morning and well into the afternoon, it was prime time for people-watching.

Cowboys blurred into groups in orange prison jumpsuits or screenshot-perfect Oompa Loompa uniforms, with distracting touches like a little fluorescent green tulle here or a pair of inflatable chickens there.

As is so often the case in any public and free event, a hardy few joined the yearly rite by insisting on their right to wear as little as possible, with a few minor exceptions made for spandex or skivvies or by accessorizing with baseball hats, head coverings and race-appropriate footwear. Others mostly kept it moving and took it all in stride.

In addition to the spirits some spent valuable race time surreptitiously sipping on or openly guzzling, others' spirits seemed to soar ever higher as the morning's low clouds began to burn off, and thousands of people powered westward along closed-off roadways, accepting cheers and the odd orange slice or two from generous onlookers.

Showers of blown bubbles drifted into the air along Fell Street and came down equally atop a costumed swarm of bees, a walking watermelon slice, a spotted-cow-onesie sporting competitor.

By the time many reached the finish line, stiff breezes flew the state and U.S. flags and seemed to put wind into the sails of runners who powered across with uplifted arms and jubilant shouts.

Colorfully costumed runners leave a starting line in time lapse
The first group of Bay to Breakers runners takes off from the starting line Sunday. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
Costumed runners corralled along city streets get ready to run a foot race
A group of runners waits for their turn to run at Sunday's Bay to Breakers race. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
Brown costumed runners wearing long green wigs and sunglasses get ready to run a foot race
Runners dressed as Oompa Loompas prepare for Sunday's Bay to Breakers race. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A man without a shirt, wearing only a white brief, stands in a city street crowded with festively dressed people.
A runner named Jim, center, readies to run at Sunday's Bay to Breakers race. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A woman in a historical white blouse and brown skirt stands in a crowd, wearing a sash that reads 'Votes for Women', smiling at the camera.
Everlene Talbert dresses to advocate for equal rights and pay for women, abortion rights and democracy at Sunday's Bay to Breakers race. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
Participants grab orange slices from volunteers during a lively street event, sporting colorful attire and fun makeup.
Michelle San Roman and Carrie Love offer orange slices to runners at Sunday's Bay to Breakers race. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A person in a cowboy hat is eating an orange slice from a tray held by another. They are in front of colorful Victorian-style houses under a clear sky.
A cowboy-hatted runner chows down on an orange side offered by Michelle San Roman during Sunday's Bay to Breakers race. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A smiling man in a blue cap receives orange slices from a woman at a lively street marathon lined with spectators and participants.
A runner grins as he tucks into an orange slice offered by Michelle San Roman at Sunday's Bay to Breakers race. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A crowd enjoys a sunny outdoor event, recording a flurry of bubbles in the air. People in playful costumes add festivity to the scene under a street sign labeled &quot;Fell.&quot;
A spangle-shirted runner stops to take a photo along Fell Street during Sunday's Bay to Breakers race. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
Four joyful people in animal onesies play with bubbles on a sunny street corner, surrounded by colorful floating bubbles and greenery.
A group of runners takes a photo amid a shower of blown bubbles at Sunday's Bay to Breakers race. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A woman in a colorful tutu dances jubilantly near blue-painted performers resembling Blue Man Group, who are behind a barricade.
Claudia Kellersch, center, poses for a photo with a group of runners dressed as the Blue Man Group at Sunday's Bay to Breakers race. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A lively street scene with people dressed in colorful, festive outfits, including a woman in pink, running and generating bubbles, with spectators, including children, enjoying the scene.
Runners are cheered on by onlookers at Sunday's Bay to Breakers race. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A joyful crowd participates in a festive event under a sunny sky, surrounded by bubbles with participants in colorful costumes, smiling broadly.
A runner lifts her arms in joy while running at Sunday's Bay to Breakers race. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
Runners cross a finish line under a banner reading &quot;Bay to Breakers&quot;, including one woman in a light blue tutu, arms spread wide in celebration.
Runners cross the finish line at Sunday's Bay to Breakers race. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
Three joyful people are at a race finish line under a banner that reads &quot;FINISH&quot;; one waves a butterfly-shaped kite, another laughs beside her, and a man records the moment. Flags flutter above.
Runners cross the finish line at Sunday's Bay to Breakers race. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

