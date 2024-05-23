For many patients, acupuncture has the magic that relieves their pain. The traditional Chinese treatment, which uses thin needles inserted into the body, has also become widely accepted in American mainstream society.

But California leaders have some tough decisions to make this year.

The latest state budget proposal excludes acupuncture from the state-subsidized Medi-Cal services for low-income and vulnerable individuals, sparking a furious backlash from patients and the Chinese American community—especially in San Francisco.

A coalition of medical providers, many of whom primarily serve the Asian American community, patients and government officials gathered Thursday morning in San Francisco's Chinatown to blast Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to exclude acupuncture from Medi-Cal.

"The governor's plan to eliminate acupuncture, knowing that AAPI populations rely heavily on this service, speaks to the longstanding underinvestment we have seen in our community," said Jessica Ho, government affairs director at North East Medical Services (NEMS), a major care provider nonprofit in San Francisco's Chinese community.

According to Ho, NEMS started offering acupuncture services in 2017 and has treated over 23,000 patients–90% of whom rely on Medi-Cal. The cut will not only affect patients who would need to pay out of pocket for the services: Ho’s organization will also have to reduce services due to lower demand.