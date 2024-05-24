The mayor even posted on Instagram an image of Mario jumping over mushrooms with the Transamerica Pyramid in the background.

As evidenced by Mayor London Breed’s trumpeting of the news on her social media channels, the forthcoming opening is a welcome relief from the constant dribble of store closure announcements around Union Square, most notably Macy’s .

A Union Square real estate source said there’s a possibility the company will occupy one of the vacant Powell Street storefronts that line the city’s cable car line. The overall vacancy rate in Union Square reached a new peak of 20.6% last quarter, according to research from real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield.

Japanese gaming giant Nintendo announced that the shopping district in San Francisco will be the location of the company’s second U.S. retail outlet. Details are scant at the moment—including its exact location—but the two-story 10,000-square-foot store is slated to open sometime in 2025.

Heads up super fans of Mario, Pikachu and Donkey Kong, you’ll finally have a reason to come to Union Square other than the Cheesecake Factory .

Few retail options currently exist downtown that are specifically geared toward children. The Disney Store in Union Square shuttered in 2021 and the decades-old family-run toy shop Jeffrey's Toys closed earlier this year.

“If you’re a brand that appeals to a really broad cross-section of people, this is where you would want to be,” Rich said, adding that people of all ages will be attracted to the store.

Ken Rich, director of economic development and policy for the Union Square Alliance, said Nintendo is a perfect fit for the shopping district, which functions as a major tourist destination.

The San Francisco location would be the second U.S.-based Nintendo store after Nintendo North America, which opened in New York’s Rockefeller Center in 2005. The company also operates three other official locations in Japan.

Outside of Nintendo video games and consoles, the company’s retail outlets offer accessories and merchandise like Yoshi plushies, Mighty Bowser Lego sets, and real-life versions of iconic in-game items. Nintendo’s New York store even features a tiny museum showing how the company’s video game technology developed over its history.

The Golden State is also home to another asset in Nintendo’s empire with Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood. Fans can make a pilgrimage to get behind the wheel of a life-sized Mario Kart on the ride Bowser’s Challenge, where you can experience the thrill of escaping 10-foot-tall piranha plants and other challenges in the game.

This is not the first video game company that has tried to plant its flag in the bay with a brick-and-mortar store.

Gamers may remember, with nostalgia, the Sony PlayStation store at the Metreon shopping center. After a 10-year run, the location closed its doors in 2009, citing struggles related to the Great Recession.