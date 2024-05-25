‘Sinking ship vibes’: Dining at California’s worst-rated Red Lobster

The Red Lobster on El Camino Real in San Bruno owns a dubious distinction: Out of the seafood chain’s 19 California locations, it has the worst ratings on Yelp.

Diners have awarded it an average of 2.8 stars out of 5, tying it with sister restaurants in Vallejo and Modesto, but it has hundreds more negative comments than either of them.

Despite its worst-in-the-state status, the San Bruno location was spared when Red Lobster corporate, fresh off a Monday bankruptcy filing, announced a slate of temporary closures across the country.



Still, given the possibility that more cuts could be in store, The Standard set out, while we still had the chance, to determine for ourselves whether the San Bruno branch deserves its bad reputation, or is an unfair victim of social media bullying.

We weren’t alone. On Wednesday night, the restaurant was buzzing with diners determined to enjoy at least one more modestly priced seafood extravaganza ahead of the reaper’s arrival.

It was Ben Rubin's first meal at a Red Lobster; he and his friends decided to eat there after hearing the bankruptcy news. Several other customers offered similar reasons for coming.

“You sort of got sinking ship vibes,” Rubin said of the restaurant’s employees. “They seem tired. Overwhelmed.”

Truly, staff morale seemed low, and that was before a reporter went around the dining room asking about that bottom-of-the-barrel Yelp ranking.

“Does it surprise me?” said a waitress, who didn’t want to be named because staff aren’t allowed to talk to the press. “Not really. But a little.”

“I kind of had a feeling we might be dead last,” another staffer said.