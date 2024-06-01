For when you want to warm up instead of cooling off, these geothermal springs in the heart of Sonoma County blend the best of nature and convenience. With a wading pool for infants and toddlers, two geothermal swimming pools, an organic café and picnic areas, Morton’s has everything for a water-filled day of fun. Day passes are available for $15 to $25 to enjoy the array of amenities or, if you want to make it a habit, scoop up a season pass.