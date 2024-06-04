After months of delays that saw San Francisco International Airport (SFO) slip to the bottom of on-time airport rankings, officials say a construction project finishing early will mean a return to travel running like clockwork at the formerly best-ranked airport in the country.

The airport’s 28 Left taxiway, which has been closed since Jan. 18, will reopen “no later than Friday, June 21,” according to a press release. The closure was slated for completion by July 1.

“Once this runway reopens, the only cause of delays would be weather-related, either locally or in other parts of the U.S.,” SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel told The Standard.

The airport anticipated delays ahead of the improvement project. Roughly one-third of flights were slated to face delays between 30 and 60 minutes, particularly during peak times.